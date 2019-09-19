Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose While Winslow Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $27.64 Million; Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 3,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 25,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 28,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 894,309 shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc analyzed 105,891 shares as the company's stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.59M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $268.27. About 666,314 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 326,320 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $269.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 162,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Rssll 1000 Grwt (IWF).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 124.82 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,621 shares to 9,078 shares, valued at $17.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lantronix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 100,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co Ltd.