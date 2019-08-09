Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose While Carderock Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Third Pt Reins LTD (TPRE) by $1.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $277.46. About 839,325 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (TPRE) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 110,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The institutional investor held 395,763 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 285,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Pt Reins Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 255,074 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 28/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Performance; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $378.4M; 10/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point reportedly seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Monthly Report; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPRE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 3.40% less from 59.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont holds 0.01% or 18,704 shares. Miles Cap, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,563 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 594,459 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). D E Shaw & Com has invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 90,300 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation owns 80,673 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 504,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). First Manhattan Communication invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 34,673 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 24,935 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 178,370 shares to 82,173 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Finl Inc Md (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 21,918 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,277 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc. Chem Comml Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Fin Bankshares holds 0.06% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 18,747 shares. Family Firm accumulated 0.08% or 807 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 369,831 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 127,362 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sei Invs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 248,034 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 69,993 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 46,776 are held by Bokf Na. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 13,681 shares.