Intuit (INTU) Stake Lifted by Hl Financial Services Llc; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Upped Capital (COF) Stake by $364,014; Market Value Declined

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Capital (COF) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 5,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 265.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 14,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 19,357 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 5,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Etf (HYG) by 10,339 shares to 23,207 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 9,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,903 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22 were reported by Valley Advisers Inc. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.97% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Winslow Management Llc invested in 2.31% or 1.63 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 0.16% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 92,999 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares. Partner Inv Ltd Partnership holds 7,651 shares. Security Natl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Chemical Financial Bank invested in 0.09% or 3,031 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 1,616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 5,428 shares stake. Envestnet Asset has 132,544 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,896 shares. Westpac Banking owns 96,482 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 31,157 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 45,871 are owned by Kempner Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 69,895 shares. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 0.03% or 17,154 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% or 117,559 shares. 2.32M were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Cibc Corp accumulated 66,858 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,853 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech reported 0.01% stake. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 462,139 shares. Scott Selber Incorporated holds 22,883 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,068 shares to 66,006 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,731 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).