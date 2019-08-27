Intuit (INTU) Stake Held by Weatherly Asset Management; Facebook (FB) Holder Bridges Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 10,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 126,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 116,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC: Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 26/03/2018 – Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Faces FTC Complaint Filed by Consumer Groups; 21/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More lmpactful; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 30/04/2018 – Jillian D’Onfro: Whoa – sources telling @lizzadwoskin that WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum will soon leave Facebook (giving up his

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 183.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 1,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $282.77. About 1.85M shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.85 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 39,503 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 52,633 shares. Westwood Holdg Group invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Financial Bank Sioux Falls reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amarillo Savings Bank reported 15,550 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Limited Liability holds 0.56% or 25,352 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 660 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated invested in 46,214 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 15,297 shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc reported 1.44 million shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 30,954 shares. 1.77 million were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co. Gmt Capital owns 146,570 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,772 shares to 139,784 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,724 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT and FB Both Jumped After Earnings: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 46,776 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Yhb Inv Advsr has invested 1.32% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,379 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,337 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Lc invested in 117,452 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability holds 306 shares. Penobscot Mngmt invested in 1,097 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 5,849 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 7,316 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.24 million were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Fin. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 127,134 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 10.22 million shares. Logan Mgmt holds 0.27% or 16,681 shares in its portfolio.