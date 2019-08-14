Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose While Tuttle Tactical Management Trimmed Its Holding by $305,370; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Its Holding by $15.60 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 7,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $279.15. About 959,333 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 82,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 475,521 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.34M, down from 558,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 5.65 million shares traded or 88.54% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 20,501 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 2,723 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 31,385 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 1,469 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has invested 2.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 5,228 shares. Cambridge Advisors reported 1.68% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3.57M were reported by Franklin Resources. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Com reported 2,900 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability reported 1.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has 0.9% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) owns 6,000 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 151,923 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Invesco Limited has 0.5% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7.86 million shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amgen Manages to Tread Water for Another Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/13/2019: DCPH, DRIO, ELAN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 35,200 shares to 389,007 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,995 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc reported 3.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.27% stake. Jensen Investment Inc invested in 753,225 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp owns 744,075 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Regions Fin Corp has 0.32% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company owns 304,991 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 8,810 are held by Maverick Cap. Security Tru Com accumulated 350 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 1.09% stake. Sit Invest Assoc holds 49,765 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital invested in 0.09% or 6,203 shares. Amp Cap Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 181,621 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares to 80,761 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,193 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).