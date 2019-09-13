Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose While Thomas White International LTD Lowered Position by $639,450; Pecaut & Company Trimmed Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $399,750 as Share Value Rose

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 6,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.24M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.73. About 182,833 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 414.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

