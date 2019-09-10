Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Increased Its Stake; Fine Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position by $8.67 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $268.92. About 111,032 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 4,642 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 0.06% stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cannell Peter B & Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cohen Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First National Com accumulated 0.02% or 890 shares. Cibc Markets Corp stated it has 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wagner Bowman Corporation stated it has 2,180 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Waddell Reed holds 1.24 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Maverick has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 8,810 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 40 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1,745 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 1,792 shares. Wendell David holds 46,008 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio.