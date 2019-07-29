Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Lifted Position; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Shareholder Scout Investments Upped Its Position by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 788,656 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 13,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22M, up from 301,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 1.15M shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How This Investor Passed On 100,000% Returns – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company owns 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,115 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 912,273 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Highstreet Asset has invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited owns 1.10M shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has 214 shares. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 0.8% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.27% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, New York-based fund reported 31,990 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Duncker Streett And Com owns 4,392 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 1.06M shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated stated it has 60,186 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5,789 shares to 75,624 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 447,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,567 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Societas Europaea (AZSEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,537 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.15% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Summit Wealth Ltd has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 333 shares. 505 are held by Farmers Bancorporation. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 37,410 shares. Mackenzie Fin invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 0.19% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 30,431 shares. Meritage Mgmt holds 26,300 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 1,796 shares. Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 1.15 million shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin’s G5000 Certification to Aid Aviation Business Growth – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Garmin (GRMN) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Garmin (GRMN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DKILY vs. GRMN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.