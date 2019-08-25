Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Increased Its Stake by $549,405 as Share Price Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $2.05 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.91 million shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.38M shares traded or 164.65% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares to 48,784 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,337 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department owns 4,038 shares. 22,355 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 1,643 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 116,841 shares in its portfolio. 153 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Boston Advsr Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,775 shares. Plancorp Lc has 1,283 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 334,906 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wendell David invested in 2,114 shares. 967 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.49% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Maryland Mngmt stated it has 1,892 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.43% or 4,395 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,386 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.