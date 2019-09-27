Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Lowered Its Holding by $2.12 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Increased Stake in Jd Com (JD) by $8.35 Million

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 8,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 23,861 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, down from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $7.86 during the last trading session, reaching $261.86. About 492,755 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 420.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 278,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 344,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 66,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 19.02 million shares traded or 57.70% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Intuit (INTU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21M and $229.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,796 shares to 85,106 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital LP reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 871,653 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Lindsell Train Ltd accumulated 2.54M shares. Inv House Lc reported 139,140 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2.76 million shares. 81,890 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,370 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sands Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.75% or 2.25 million shares. British Columbia Invest holds 0.21% or 99,783 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman, Oregon-based fund reported 18,126 shares. 18,774 are owned by Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Co. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 304 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,775 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.15% or 75,399 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 275,614 shares to 8.66M shares, valued at $961.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 3.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.55M shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alibaba Aims to Serve Over 1 Billion Shoppers Annually by 2024 – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JD Stock Looks Like a Good Momentum Name – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “3 Reasons Why Alibaba Is Still a Buy After Jack Maâ€™s Departure – International Business Times” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street drops as White House weighs delisting Chinese companies – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.