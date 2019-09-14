Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Decreased Holding by $2.12 Million; Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $4.32 Million

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 8,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 23,861 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, down from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $265.22. About 248,857 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21 million and $229.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,568 shares to 32,635 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 12,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 10,034 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested in 0.06% or 2,656 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 833 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 3,078 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Legal And General Plc holds 1.64 million shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,967 shares. Regions Corp owns 0.3% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 102,203 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.45% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bancshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,774 shares. Moreover, Fosun Intl Limited has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 5,526 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associates L P. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 557 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wright accumulated 105,113 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Company invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 19.79M shares. 120,682 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com. West Coast Financial Ltd Com stated it has 6,770 shares. Maryland Cap Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 288,245 shares. Partner Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A Assocs invested in 183,905 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt invested in 3.05% or 111,277 shares. Nine Masts Capital reported 15,070 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 32,180 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 41,529 shares. Twin Focus Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 5,042 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares to 164,387 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 269,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).