Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Upped Its Position; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 937,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 5.33M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.90M, up from 4.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 4.48 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 85,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 447,086 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.87M, up from 361,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $279.15. About 959,333 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 769,322 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $33.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 64,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 64,898 shares to 3.49 million shares, valued at $294.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,126 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.