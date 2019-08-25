Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Lowered Its Position by $2.71 Million as Stock Rose; Channing Capital Management Has Lowered Its Kemper (KMPR) Holding as Share Price Declined

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 17,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 566,961 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.17 million, down from 584,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.18% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 1.19 million shares traded or 168.97% up from the average. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 140.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

