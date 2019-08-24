Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Lowered Its Position by $2.71 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Verus Financial Partners Raised Its Holding by $592,020

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07M shares traded or 136.44% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,589 are held by Scotia. 2,308 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Bridges Investment Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 2,003 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma holds 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2.22 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 49,575 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Amer Group Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 112,979 shares. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hwg Hldg Lp has 6.58% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 25,213 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 214 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 26,463 are held by Davidson Advisors. National Bank Of America De invested in 0.09% or 2.26 million shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $107.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Inc.