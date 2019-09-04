Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Position; Sio Capital Management Has Cut Position in Humana (HUM) by $1.46 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 837,466 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &; 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $286.2. About 629,673 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Grp accumulated 4,582 shares. 1,318 are held by Moors Cabot. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors Inc accumulated 4,651 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 999 were accumulated by Hengehold Capital Mngmt. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited reported 5,420 shares. Reliance Of Delaware owns 0.04% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 945 shares. Rhenman Prtn Asset Management Ab has invested 2.4% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Huntington Bancorp holds 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 9,107 shares. Glenmede Co Na stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 64,264 are held by Metropolitan Life. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP owns 115,869 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,828 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 12,315 shares.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.46M for 14.80 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 106,363 shares to 180,156 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares to 6.47M shares, valued at $671.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Limited Liability owns 1,000 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,602 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 67,824 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc invested 0.3% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Element Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 121,169 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 444,121 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 22.45M shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech accumulated 540,048 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,254 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hanseatic Svcs holds 3,418 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).