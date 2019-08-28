Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Decreased Position by $3.89 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Condor Capital Management Cut Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 14,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 132,081 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.53M, down from 147,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $281.94. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83M shares traded or 227.45% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 35,250 shares to 216,898 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 18,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares to 125,362 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).