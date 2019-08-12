Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $312,422

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,656 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 7,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $273.78. About 340,512 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 40,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 11,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 51,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $274.91. About 178,823 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,884 shares to 9,294 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,152 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.05 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,548 shares to 20,748 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) by 598,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

