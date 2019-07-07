Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Trimmed Stake by $395,937 as Stock Value Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Maintains Stake in Ppl (PPL)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 848.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, up from 1,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 1.79 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,785 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 182,066 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc reported 540,048 shares. 14,025 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability. Swiss Comml Bank owns 0.26% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 912,273 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd, a Arizona-based fund reported 5,682 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited reported 94,957 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 12,472 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Scott & Selber has invested 1.77% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.8% or 56,816 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Inc holds 210,483 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. South State owns 1,294 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.51% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 30,011 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,163 shares to 7,668 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,458 shares to 29,561 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,858 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).