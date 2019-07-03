Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $3.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 1,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,537 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, down from 58,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 765,065 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 50.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 35,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,441 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 70,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 2.20 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 91,031 shares to 532,310 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 37,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.