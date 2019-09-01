Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Suntrust Banks (STI) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Has Raised Holding

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 25,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 446,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.44 million, up from 420,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 45,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, down from 48,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Eagle Global Advsrs Lc owns 198,784 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Fmr holds 0.17% or 23.27M shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.08% or 58,258 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). New England Research And Management Inc accumulated 19,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.23% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Btc Cap Management Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 96,964 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 114 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 31,000 shares stake. Logan Mngmt has 39,548 shares. Advisors Ltd Co holds 23,004 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta fintech aimed at children spending raises $39M – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 202,074 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $131.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,730 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares to 37,050 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 35,087 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 404,634 shares. Ashfield Cap Ltd has invested 0.62% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com stated it has 12,209 shares. 156,041 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 107 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,619 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 95,503 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability. Fiera invested in 0.15% or 148,913 shares. Epoch Inv Partners invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,159 shares. Echo Street Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.23% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Ltd reported 13,326 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Natl reported 890 shares stake.