Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Holding by $14.35 Million; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $577,752

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 27,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.02. About 35,011 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 54,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,758 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.07 million, up from 170,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $269.77. About 77,223 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 15,266 shares to 43,335 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability owns 823,011 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.79% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 24,153 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 4,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Diamond Hill Inc has 0.33% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,753 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Calamos Limited Liability accumulated 63,143 shares. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% or 6,243 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma owns 6.50M shares.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 33.56 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grange Insurance Selects ISO Electronic Rating Content to Help Grow Commercial Lines Business – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Data Exchange Reaches Milestone: 100 Billion Miles of Driving Data – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AIR Worldwide Releases Expanded Inland Flood Model for Central Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SPHQ, INTU, LRCX, RHT – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Market-Beating Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 5,900 shares to 206,300 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 28,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,305 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.