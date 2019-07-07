Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Lowered Position; Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake by $720,000

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.77 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 5,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Management owns 3.92% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 287,787 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.34% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 349,090 shares. Numerixs Invest Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rhumbline Advisers has 458,075 shares. Fil stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Citadel Advisors Llc owns 732,585 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Creative Planning owns 10,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 98,160 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2,308 shares. Middleton Ma stated it has 0.83% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 1.10 million shares or 2.66% of the stock. Parthenon Ltd Com has 1,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.04M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PSJ, INTU, TEAM, VMW: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Intuit, Insperity, Amedisys, Pioneer Natural and Century Casinos – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sticky Business: How Companies Keep Their Customers – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marui Group Co Ltd Adr (MAURY) by 23,675 shares to 202,736 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 819,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 15,850 shares to 24,425 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).