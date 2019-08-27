Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose While Wespac Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $430,800; Dafna Capital Management Holding in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has Trimmed by $496,000 as Stock Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 13,106 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 141,417 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs by 150,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.