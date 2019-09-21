Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose While Cypress Funds Lifted Holding by $1.57 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Cut Its Holding by $3.14 Million as Stock Rose

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 176,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 201 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 55,228 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Alkeon Mgmt Lc invested in 2,722 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md invested in 23,865 shares or 5.18% of the stock. Pggm Investments has 491,000 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Prescott Gru Cap Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Services accumulated 14,646 shares. Cadinha And Co Limited Liability Corporation, a Hawaii-based fund reported 117,589 shares. Hm Payson &, Maine-based fund reported 1,885 shares. The New York-based Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). South Texas Money Ltd reported 29,781 shares. First Personal Finance stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,415 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc stated it has 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And reported 1,400 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

