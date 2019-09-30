Intuit (INTU) Share Price Rose While Synovus Financial Decreased Position; Alkeon Capital Management Maintains Holding in Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,103 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 8,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $266.01. About 441,576 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 978,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,722 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 29,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Knott David M invested in 100,634 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 162,048 were accumulated by Bank Of Mellon. C Worldwide Group A S invested in 0.16% or 858,082 shares. Metropolitan Life Co holds 13,358 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 16,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 38,494 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,047 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 196 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. 914,176 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 209,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fosun Ltd accumulated 212,936 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 9,986 shares to 57,311 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 31,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.