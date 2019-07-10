Intuit (INTU) Position Has Raised by Iberiabank Corp; Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Has Upped Its Position by $458,261

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 5,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,559 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 133,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 539,617 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,135 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 17,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $273.93. About 294,786 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 2,036 shares stake. 70,254 were reported by Fincl Advisers. S&Co stated it has 2,438 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 1,447 were reported by Toth Advisory Corporation. Leavell Investment Inc owns 55,837 shares. First Tru LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 72,930 shares. At Comml Bank invested in 3,720 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 29,617 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Marco Management Limited Company stated it has 1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com holds 11,114 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,625 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,886 shares to 104,356 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX) by 16,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,432 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 720 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 123,304 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sei holds 0.22% or 248,034 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 92,999 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 12,108 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 2,371 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 14,025 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 100 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 12,209 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 5,151 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 4,392 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.