Intuit (INTU) Position Has Increased by Coatue Management Llc; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Sanders Capital Has Cut Its Position

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.58 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 3.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 442.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 913,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.67 million, up from 206,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $265.84. About 775,048 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 775,969 shares to 11.82M shares, valued at $644.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.36 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 343,277 are owned by Park National Oh. Anchor Capital Lc holds 177,694 shares. Invesco Limited has 11.36M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. North Star Mngmt Corp invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 116,434 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Smith Salley Assocs has invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Round Table Lc has 6,430 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 136,564 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corp owns 89,618 shares. Dillon And Assoc Inc owns 55,892 shares. The New York-based Element Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,591 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company has invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coho Prtn Limited accumulated 4.37% or 1.39 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 32,311 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 340,503 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Saturna has invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,164 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.12% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 22,211 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc stated it has 1,603 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.21% or 2.67M shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.02% or 747 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has 6,155 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jennison Associates Llc has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Goelzer Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,862 shares. Andra Ap reported 31,400 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 2,992 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 78,447 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 2.15% or 744,075 shares. Montag A Assoc Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 156,922 shares to 15,679 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 381,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,135 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).