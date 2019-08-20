Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose While Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Holding; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Marathon Oil (MRO) Position by $39.62 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 7,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $273.41. About 605,438 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, down from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 5.10M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 377,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 15,399 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank owns 100 shares. Natl Pension holds 1.03M shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & accumulated 236 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru stated it has 371,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 568,986 are owned by Westpac Bk Corporation. Amalgamated Bank owns 100,260 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora owns 2,799 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.09% or 593,173 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Communications has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 162,815 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Grp owns 744,427 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 0.11% or 79,150 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson Inc accumulated 14 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 1.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 2.43% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 68,873 shares. Zacks Invest has 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp has 0.28% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber Incorporated holds 1.77% or 12,910 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 0.15% or 71,152 shares. Sei holds 248,034 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Oregon-based Jensen Investment Mngmt has invested 2.34% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parsec Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,305 shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested in 408 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.