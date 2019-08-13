Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose While Partner Fund Management LP Raised by $875,916 Its Holding; Springowl Associates Boosted Its Position in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $323,400

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 252,539 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.02 million, up from 249,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $272.65. About 968,164 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 257,334 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 304,896 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 640,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,051 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

