Intuit (INTU) Holding Maintained by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh; Lafleur & Godfrey Holds Position in Novartis Ag (NVS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 340.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 9,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $267.76. About 862,684 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.32M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO on China Growth, Technology Usage and R&D (Video); 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203255 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 24/03/2018 – The I/O revolution: With major funding from Novartis, Surface Oncology launches a CD47 trial amid a swarm of rivals and files for $75M #IPO $NVS; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 09/04/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Deal Has Multi-Billion Dollar Sales Potential; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – WILL FURTHER REFINE DOVITINIB DRP® BIOMARKER; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,584 shares to 12,965 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 42,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,433 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.