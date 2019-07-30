Intuit (INTU) Holding Held by Wespac Advisors Llc; Flippin Bruce & Porter Lifted Its Holding in A T & T (T) by $534,378 as Market Valuation Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 28.19M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $279.62. About 665,380 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Limited Company, California-based fund reported 139,392 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pacific Global Investment owns 1,164 shares. Melvin Mngmt LP accumulated 325,000 shares or 1% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc accumulated 2,439 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,305 shares. Cim Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Financial Serv Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 107 shares. Macquarie Gp Incorporated has 60,186 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd holds 1,332 shares. Middleton Ma has invested 0.83% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

