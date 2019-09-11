Intuit (INTU) Holding Has Increased by Weatherly Asset Management; Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Stock Were Volatile While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lifted Position

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 183.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,992 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 1,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $266.54. About 92,756 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 182 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

