Intuit (INTU) Holding Has Boosted by Wespac Advisors Llc; Bp Plc Maintains Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member

Bp Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.49M, up from 694,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De holds 2.26 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability Co reported 984 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% or 10.22 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Commerce holds 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 9,927 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,748 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd accumulated 2,432 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mirae Asset Limited, Korea-based fund reported 140,687 shares. Piedmont Investment owns 0.23% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 22,110 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 50,206 shares. Centurylink Mgmt has 6,527 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4.48 million shares or 6.66% of the stock. Hrt Ltd Liability Company holds 962 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,000 shares to 478,000 shares, valued at $90.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.