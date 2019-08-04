Intuit (INTU) Holder Wespac Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Position

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 1.37M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 7,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 17,276 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 9,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Cap La has 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,626 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Trust Advisors Lp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Country Club Trust Na invested in 32,425 shares. Logan Inc stated it has 314,861 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited stated it has 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Regions Corp has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,063 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 22.82M shares or 0.64% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 48.41 million shares. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 0.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning owns 0.89% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 26,433 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 353,558 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 275,255 shares to 6,174 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 32,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,653 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola Is Beginning To Turn The Ship – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Heading Into Earnings, Coca Cola Stock Is a Buy on the Next 5% Dip – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 5 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru owns 9,672 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0.11% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Da Davidson Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 1.43% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 1,785 shares. Private Capital Advisors Inc holds 6,150 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.22% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 320,149 shares. Whale Rock Capital Limited Liability reported 683,017 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 31,990 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 94,957 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 23,896 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 971,330 shares. Fosun International invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).