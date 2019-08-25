Intuit (INTU) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Cut Its Stake by $305,370; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increased Its Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Stake

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) by 79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 49,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 112,252 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 62,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $768.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 224,311 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 7,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07 million shares traded or 140.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association owns 14,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,520 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 11,683 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 143,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 7,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 153,974 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 21,483 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 1.57M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. 29,949 are held by Manufacturers Life The. North Star Invest Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 70,773 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,330 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5,935 shares to 117,185 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,947 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII).

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Due To Growing Recession Risks, I Am Reducing My Position By 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CorePoint Lodging: An Undervalued REIT With Considerable Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 394,018 shares. 1,467 were reported by Argent Tru. Lord Abbett & Com Llc holds 168,154 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc holds 0.93% or 3,418 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.28% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gm Advisory Group Inc has 1,045 shares. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il holds 0.48% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2,955 shares. 666,523 were accumulated by Mar Vista Inv Ltd Liability. Hl Financial Serv Lc invested in 19,357 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chilton Investment Lc holds 1.87% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 204,063 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 34,412 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bank & Trust accumulated 16,932 shares. Guardian Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,745 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares to 44,079 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,751.77 down -239.62 points – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Rise Ahead of Key Powell Speech – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.