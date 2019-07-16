Intuit (INTU) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Raymond James Trust Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 998,960 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 11,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 8.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 172,875 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $51.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,605 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,046 shares to 189,264 shares, valued at $35.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,804 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

