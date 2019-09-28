Intuit (INTU) Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Holding; As Qep Res (QEP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Alpine Associates Management Decreased Holding by $810,474

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 6,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 851,860 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4.31M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.82% or 22.29M shares. Eulav Asset has 0.52% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 53,200 shares. Oakworth holds 1,097 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.18% or 60,577 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.18% or 144,881 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 23,727 shares. 906 were accumulated by Invest Counsel. Westpac Corporation reported 116,822 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 18,221 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.14% stake. Captrust Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 11,448 shares to 141,588 shares, valued at $23.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 27,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 171,921 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $200.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 839,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 29,607 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 62,486 shares. Tortoise Advsr Lc has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 28.18M were reported by Blackrock. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 66 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 261 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com owns 417,304 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 376,458 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Harvest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Fifth Third State Bank holds 5,400 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 321,065 shares.