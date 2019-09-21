Intuit (INTU) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Upped Holding by $18.45 Million; Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Stake Held by Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 152,015 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 106,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 13.48M shares traded or 20.35% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 70,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 814,746 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.92 million, up from 744,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,751.77 down -239.62 points – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 217,879 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $252.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 115,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 11,717 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Mngmt Llp has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Private Cap Advisors Inc, New York-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Haverford Tru Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 919 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd owns 855 shares. Fiduciary Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 4,445 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln accumulated 0.01% or 1,356 shares. Axa accumulated 401,401 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 54,586 shares. Findlay Park Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 320,000 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd holds 1,530 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.08% or 784,257 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 129,251 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 37,891 are owned by Wheatland Advsr Inc. Guggenheim Limited reported 0.08% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 332,704 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bailard reported 0.07% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 14,760 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Korea Invest Corp accumulated 1.30M shares. D L Carlson Invest accumulated 12,545 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested in 3.61 million shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 759,162 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 242,490 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 0% or 847 shares. Amer Intll Gp Inc owns 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 360,952 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 20,793 shares stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).