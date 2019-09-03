Intuit (INTU) Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Trimmed Its Holding; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Holder Cutler Capital Management Increased Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 2,287 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 10,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 12,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $283.15. About 760,928 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU)

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 18,449 shares to 41,079 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).