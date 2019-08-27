Intuit (INTU) Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Ingredion (INGR) Market Value Declined While Pioneer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 10,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 12,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $283.82. About 256,071 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 44,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 102,958 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, down from 147,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 40,356 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares to 37,829 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 18,738 shares to 317,334 shares, valued at $33.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 38,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

