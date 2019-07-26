Intuit (INTU) Holder Spectrum Management Group Upped Its Holding by $549,405; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Upped Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holding by $6.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 696,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43 million, up from 5.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 4.63M shares traded or 92.78% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $281.6. About 779,438 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has invested 1.44% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amp Capital Investors Ltd owns 0.27% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 181,621 shares. Stifel invested in 0.31% or 416,822 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc, Texas-based fund reported 13,996 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.19% or 3,784 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp stated it has 1,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.02% or 629 shares. Voloridge Investment holds 18,747 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Lc invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 753,017 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.26% or 26,000 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Martingale Asset L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 304,289 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Inc Ltd holds 0.21% or 327,700 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 38,580 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $125.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 572,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,250 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 28,800 are owned by Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv. Profund Advsr has 0.03% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 67,803 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0% or 2,028 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 35,410 shares. Barclays Plc reported 909,212 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 615,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Knott David M owns 0.05% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 13,428 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 0.03% stake. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,069 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 25,418 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.