Intuit (INTU) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; Security National Trust Co Has Lifted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 3,575 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc analyzed 4,252 shares as the company's stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 37,493 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $70.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $272.65. About 968,164 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Talk Of Budding Rivalry, Amazon And UPS May Find They’re Stuck With Each Other – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY) by 37,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD).