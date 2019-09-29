Intuit (INTU) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Increased Stake by $90.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Holding

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 42,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, down from 60,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 348,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.48 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 851,860 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,834 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 1,045 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 992 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 430,269 shares. West Coast Financial owns 1,035 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 3,047 shares. Shine Advisory Services accumulated 242 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,600 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Somerville Kurt F has 1,110 shares. Whittier Trust Com invested in 0.02% or 2,927 shares. Iberiabank Corporation owns 18,221 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.1% or 109,505 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 138,399 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Co Ltd has 0.45% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland reported 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinnacle Financial Prtn owns 60,702 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 2,041 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Goelzer Invest reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 5,599 were accumulated by Mcrae Cap. Putnam Invests Lc holds 335,775 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 4.79% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.26% or 86,108 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Com holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 134,742 shares. Aviance Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cincinnati Corp accumulated 25,750 shares. Ifrah Fincl Ser holds 0.09% or 1,549 shares in its portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 190,076 shares to 253,327 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 195,000 Jobs in August – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “How stock market investors are preparing for the Trump impeachment battle – MarketWatch” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.