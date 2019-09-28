Intuit (INTU) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Increased Its Position; Burney Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Kroger Co (KR) by $2.92 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 138,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 167,487 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, down from 306,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 4.57M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 5,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 107,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.11M, up from 102,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 923,366 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,989 shares to 60,702 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The 2 Big Reasons to Embrace Recent Strength in Kroger Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kroger could become target of activist investor, analyst says – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Kroger Opens Two-Level Store in Downtown Cincinnati with First-Ever Food Hall – GuruFocus.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger unveils plant-based collection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd holds 0.07% or 101,182 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 10,020 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 48,118 shares in its portfolio. Amer Trust Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.22% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Public Limited Com holds 0.19% or 48,090 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 165,358 shares. Moreover, Benedict Fin Advsrs Inc has 0.23% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested in 0.04% or 113,722 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.2% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 0.06% or 985,968 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 12,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Mgmt Gp Inc stated it has 720,636 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 6.85 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 91,169 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Limited Partnership owns 5,526 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.54% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Franklin invested in 0.22% or 1.59 million shares. Congress Asset Ma invested in 235,862 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Logan Cap Management reported 0.26% stake. Sun Life Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 210 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Horan Cap Advisors Llc accumulated 800 shares. 44,795 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 34,758 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 814,746 shares.