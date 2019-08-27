Intuit (INTU) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Increased Its Stake; Highlander Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $533,975 as Shares Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 502.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, up from 567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $282.77. About 1.85M shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,612 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 19,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 8.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest Hldgs Inc invested in 7,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 271,061 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 82,613 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 44,052 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,700 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc Inc has 95,515 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.15% or 30,644 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,559 shares stake. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 49,157 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,000 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt reported 137,410 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 366 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested in 265,591 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 202,893 were reported by Citigroup. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,682 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 3.75% or 28,489 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co holds 277 shares. Pinnacle reported 0.03% stake. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ballentine Ptnrs Lc owns 984 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bokf Na reported 46,776 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 14,522 are held by Atria Investments Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 753,168 shares.