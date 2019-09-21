Intuit (INTU) Holder Forte Capital Trimmed Holding; Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Position

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 103.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 12,421 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20 million shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 28,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, down from 30,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,998 shares to 42,180 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 3,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,672 shares to 29,141 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

