Intuit (INTU) Holder Earnest Partners Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Has Lowered by $527,712 Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 11,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 45,816 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 57,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 781,758 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 69,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 299,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.39 million, down from 369,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $286.31. About 363,369 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54M for 7.08 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

