Intuit (INTU) Holder Brinker Capital Has Lifted Stake; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Share Value Declined While Redwood Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.70M market cap company. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 867,254 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 32,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 28,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public holds 0% or 180,785 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Millennium has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 100,965 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 2,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 2,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 32,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 34,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 12,767 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 32,116 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 80 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 11,751 shares. 8,466 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 29,300 shares to 875,000 shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8,786 shares to 6,402 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 61,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,806 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).