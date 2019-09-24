Intuit (INTU) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $307,719 as Market Valuation Rose; Augustine Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) as Share Value Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 4.11 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 1,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 31,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $266. About 615,209 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.81 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.