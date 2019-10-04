Intuit (INTU) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose; Seidman Lawrence B Stake in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Has Decreased by $641,212

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 1,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 31,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 336,808 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 33,669 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 11,819 shares to 87,130 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 23,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 12,567 shares stake. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 1,946 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance holds 102,203 shares. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 1.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 36,616 shares. 3,078 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Fundsmith Llp invested in 6.33% or 4.65 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.27% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fred Alger holds 0% or 418 shares in its portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.86% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 8,042 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 3,850 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Global Invsts accumulated 765,749 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated holds 430,269 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.86M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $120.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 58,334 shares to 530,323 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.